Bohemians have signed AFLW and Mayo star Sarah Rowe for the 2023 Women’s Premier Division season.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of her dream to feature for Ireland at this summer’s World Cup. Rowe was last involved in Vera Pauw's set-up when she was called into a training camp before Ireland's friendly against Australia in September 2021.

She also joined A-League Women’s side Melbourne Victory last month and made her debut against Perth Glory. With the A-League season finishing in April, and the AFLW campaign not beginning until later this year, Rowe is set to feature at Dalymount this term in the hope of forcing her way into Pauw’s squad.

“There is still a feeling of unfinished business there,” Rowe outlined in her Irish Independent AFLW diary last October.

“Vera was great to deal with, it’s easy to see why they love playing for her. She was so open and honest straight away, telling me the door was open if I was willing to commit to soccer, even if that was with a club in Australia.”

After featuring in one All-Ireland final and three National League finals for Mayo, Rowe swapped Ireland for Australia in 2018 when she signed for AFLW side Collingwood.

She was awarded the Best First Year player award in her first season at the Melbourne club and has spent five seasons there, establishing herself as a key midfielder who can also play on the wing.

Rowe was part of the Ireland side that reached the U-19 European Championship semi-finals with the likes of Katie McCabe and Amber Barrett, and also earned a senior cap in 2015.

At domestic level she won a league and cup double with Shelbourne in 2016 and re-signed with the Reds for a brief spell in 2021.

Bohemians finished seventh last season and begin the 2023 campaign away to Treaty United on March 4.

After a 0-0 friendly draw against China in Spain yesterday, Ireland's next international window comes in April where they will play two friendlies against the USA in Texas and Missouri.

Friendlies against Zambia and France will follow in Tallaght Stadium this summer, before the 23-strong squad depart for Australia in early July.

Meanwhile, Noel King has added six new names to his side for the new campaign, including former Reds star and three-time All-Ireland winner Siobhan Killeen.

Killeen won a league and cup double with the Reds in 2016, and has been capped nine times for Ireland. After stepping away in 2018, the versatile player won three All-Ireland's with Dublin. She's back at Tolka for 2023 as King's side look to make it three league titles in a row.

Ruvimbo “Ru” Mucherera has arrived at Tolka also, and is a pacey wide player who can play at wing-back or on the wing. The 26-year-old has has previous spells at the University of North Carolina, Lithuanian side Gintra Universitas and Finnish side Kups.

Christie Gray, Kayla Hamric, Jenaya Robertson and Maggie Pierce have also signed for the Drumcondra club for the new league season, which gets underway at home to Cork City on March 4. Shels take on Athlone Town in the first-ever President's Cup this Saturday (4.0)