Bohemians come back from the dead once again to shock Dundalk

Bohemians 3 Dundalk 2

John O’Sullivan of Bohemians celebrates after his side's victory over Dundalk at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

They are the late, late shows filling chat-show-free Friday nights with drama which test the nerves of supporters.

Bohemians once again showed an ability to come back from the dead and garner hard-earned points at home to title challengers in the hunt for European football.

Bohs were not quite booed off at half-time at home to Dundalk while 2-1 down, but there was rancour – and some jeering – in the air from home fans after some unimpressive fare.

But just as they did against Shamrock Rovers in their most recent home game where they came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw Bohs, once again inspired in no small part by sub James Clarke, rose from a grim-looking scenario to claim a remarkable 3-2 win, goals from John O’Sullivan and Jonathan Afolabi.

Only their second win in 10 games, it lifts the Gypsies’ spirits for tests to come but, on a night when potential title rivals Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic both dropped points, this collapse, from a commanding position, will be costly for Dundalk.

Bohs had, worryingly, leaked five goals in their previous two games so manager Declan Devine – a former goalkeeper – would have called for better from his back four.

And the home side looked solid at the back and bright in attack from the off, forcing the game to Dundalk with ex-Dundalk man Jordan Flores looking like he would have a major influence on the night.

And he did play a big role in the opening goal, a superb pass from Flores up the left wing to Afolabi whose cross into the box was missed by Adam McDonnell, but not by McManus who fired home from close range.

McDonnell went close to nabbing a second for Bohs before Dundalk regrouped and, their shape that bit tighter, drew level with their first attack on 23 minutes, a clever pass from Paul Doyle which caught the Bohs defence unawares and Finnish import Yohannes Yli-Kokko met that with a superb finish.

And on 37 minutes the away side were in front, Bohs wide open at the back as Archie Davies swung in a cross which was met by the head of the unmarked Conor Malley, Pat Hoban’s clever run into the box drawing attention away from Malley.

Bohs boss Devine kept faith with the same starting XI after the restart even though the side needed a lift, a change later coming with the introduction of James Clarke for Dylan Connolly but they retained the same flatness as Dundalk dominated in midfield while Hoban put in an immense amount of work.

The Gypsies’ night looked to be beyond them when Afolabi scuffed his shot on 73 minutes, but Bohs dug into their reserves to mount that stunning comeback, subs all playing a role.

Their midfield buttressed by Clarke, on 80 minutes a ball from out wide by Kris Twardek was not cleared by Dundalk, James McManus got a touch and sub O’Sullivan was free at the far post to score his first of the season.

And on 83 minutes a Bohs counter attack saw Afolabi break free of of the defender who had kept such a grip on him for so long to fire home the winner, James Talbot then making a vital save to deny Hoban in added time, as a Europe-bound Dundalk hold an inquest into how this went wrong while Bohs, yet again, delivered nail-biting drama for a crowd of 4,328.

BOHS – Talbot; Buckley, Radkowski, Nowak, Kirk; Flores, McManus; Connolly (Clarke 61), McDonnell (O’Sullivan 70), McDaid (Twardek 70); Afolabi (Okusun 88).

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Muller, Annesley, Leahy, Doyle (O’Kane 83); Davies, Sloggett (Ward 85), Malley; Yli-Kokko (Martin 71), Kelly (Lewis 83), Hoban.

REF – R Hennessy