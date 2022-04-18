| 10.2°C Dublin

Bohemians claim north Dublin derby win as Shelbourne’s home struggles continue

Shelbourne 1 Bohemians 4

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Conor Levingston, right, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Bohemians claimed a comprehensive north Dublin derby win over Shelbourne and three valuable SSE Airtricity Premier Division points to boot at a sold-out Tolka Park.

Bohs opened the scoring through Liam Burt after just 13 minutes.

However, Shelbourne were back on level terms just eight minutes later thanks to a Sean Boyd header.

However, the visitors restored their one-goal advantage thanks to a penalty from Dawson Devoy after Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was impeded in the area.

Bohs then made it 3-1 in the 50th minute through Kris Twardek before Ogedi-Uzokwe added a fourth on 66 minutes.

