Bohemians claim north Dublin derby win as Shelbourne’s home struggles continue

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Conor Levingston, right, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians claimed a comprehensive north Dublin derby win over Shelbourne and three valuable SSE Airtricity Premier Division points to boot at a sold-out Tolka Park.

Bohs opened the scoring through Liam Burt after just 13 minutes.

However, Shelbourne were back on level terms just eight minutes later thanks to a Sean Boyd header.

However, the visitors restored their one-goal advantage thanks to a penalty from Dawson Devoy after Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was impeded in the area.

Bohs then made it 3-1 in the 50th minute through Kris Twardek before Ogedi-Uzokwe added a fourth on 66 minutes.