Liam Burt of Bohemians celebrates after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

After a difficult time for all involved with Bohemians, this was a game to put smiles back on Dalymount Park faces.

At the full time whistle, the old venue was bouncing, a product of one of football’s great curiosities, the bounce that often accompanies a change in manager.

Monday’s limp defeat here against St Patrick’s Athletic spelled the end for Keith Long, but his assistants Trevor Croly and Derek Pender managed to put together a plan here that was enough to see off their arch rivals. Liam Burt’s top class strike settled it.

The champions and league leaders will need to do much better when their European group stage campaign kicks off in Tallaght next Thursday.

Maybe the cushion at the top of the Premier Division table, which has now been reduced to four points, allowed eyes to be taken off the ball although they will point to the dismissal of Dylan Watts as a key moment.

Bohemians deserved the reward here for a focused showing, especially in the crucial period after half-time which elevated a game that eventually took on the personality of a typical clash between these protagonists.

Spectator punctuality is never an issue for this game with every ticket sold out well in advance given the restricted capacity, but if any attendee did happen to miss the entire first half, they can take consolation from the fact that nothing much happened.

The atmosphere was unremarkable, with the reduced contingent of away fans possibly a factor in this. But there was also the shortage of goalmouth activity and real bite in proceedings.

Shamrock Rovers had the better spells of possession without really creating a clearcut chance.

Bohemians did succeed in forcing Daniel Cleary and Lee Grace to make brave blocks, yet they were isolated attacks rather than spells of sustained pressure.

Rovers went quite direct at times, hoping to utilise Aaron Greene’s running power over the top with Rory Gaffney in support but Bohs were able to manage things reasonably well. Jack Byrne wasn’t able to influence the game in the right areas. Stalemate was inevitable.

From the restart, the tempo lifted and the tackles increased with Cleary and Bohs’ duo Ethon Varian and Kris Twardek both going in the book for rash challenges that prompted giddy glee on one side and indignation on the other.

Suddenly, the game felt alive. A squabble between Watts and Tyreke Wilson drew a yellow for each side that proved significant when a driving run from Burt - who was switched to the number ten position by the caretaker management - was cut short by Watts.

A bookable offence that ended his evening prematurely.

Bohs sensed opportunity before Rovers could regroup, forcing a series of corners that eventually yielded a breakthrough from a second phase with Burt hovering at the edge of the area to anticipate a clearance, check inside to leave Byrne on the turf and execute a precise right footer that left Alan Mannus clutching at thin air. Pandemonium.

To their credit, and perhaps the frustration of their fans, Rovers raised their levels in the aftermath. Sub Neil Farrugia made a strong impact and his cross to the far post allowed Andy Lyons to finally test Jon McCracken, the on-loan Norwich goalkeeper, who had likely anticipated a sterner test.

When the fourth official signalled there would be five extra minutes, a nervous response from the natives reflected the volume of late concessions they have endured this term. A purposeful burst from McCracken to deny the inrushing Richie Towell confirmed this evening would spin a different story. Pender, a Dalymount crowd favourite, revelled in the celebrations that followed.

Bohemians: McCracken, Doherty (Murphy 49), Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Clarke, Levingston (O’Sullivan 82); Coote (McDaid 60), Burt (McManus 82), Twardek; Varian.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Finn (Farrugia 78), O’Neill, Watts, Lyons; Gaffney (Towell 74), Byrne (Emakhu 78); Greene.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.