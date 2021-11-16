Bohemians boss Keith Long facing prospect of losing key players after FAI Cup final

Bohemians boss Keith Long is facing up to the prospect of another difficult rebuilding mission after the FAI Cup final with midfield stalwart Keith Buckley and top scorer Georgie Kelly amongst the players that could follow Ross Tierney out the exit door.

It has already been confirmed that Ireland U-21 international Tierney will be joining Motherwell on a three-year deal, but Long is likely to have to seek replacements in a number of areas due to alternative attractions.

Midfielder Buckley, a beloved figure amongst Bohemians fans, is understood to be strongly considering the prospect of relocating to Australia.

He's not the only member of the dressing room thinking about a fresh start for lifestyle purposes.

Kelly - who has been a revelation this term - is waiting to see if interest from abroad develops into firm offers before nailing down his future.

Portsmouth are amongst the UK clubs monitoring the 25-year-old, while the player himself is open-minded about travelling further afield.

However, if he opts to stay in the League of Ireland, his local club Derry City are the front-runners to secure his signature.

Bohemians will be keeping hold of promising U21 midfielder Dawson Devoy but full back Andy Lyons' intentions are unclear.

Out of contract left back Anto Breslin is expected to move to cup final opponents St Patrick's Athletic in the off-season, but his rival for a starting place Tyreke Wilson is leaning towards staying at Dalymount.