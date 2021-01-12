Bohemians bolster squad ahead of new season with moves for Mallon and Hery

Bohemians manager Keith Long is bringing in two players ahead of the new season. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians have signed talented winger Stephen Mallon from Sheffield United and he will be joined at Dalymount Park by Bastian Hery after a late move to dash the hopes of St Patrick's Athletic.

Belfast native Mallon was on loan at Derry City last term but has made a permanent move to Dalymount Park and the Irish U21 international will strengthen Keith Long's hand in the wide department after the loss of Danny Grant to Huddersfield.

"In Stephen, we have an exciting winger who will give us options on both wings - be it on his natural side on the left or as a reverse winger on the right," said Long.



"He is young, hungry to prove himself, and this is a big season for him. He knows the league having been on loan at Derry last season and I believe he will prove to be a key signing for us."

Bohs have yet to announce the capture of Hery from Linfield. The Madagascar international shone down south in previous spells with Limerick and Waterford and St Patrick's Athletic thought they had won the race for his signature, but Bohs came in at the last minute with a better offer.

They were interested in Dundalk's Jordan Flores but he is bound for a return to England with League One side Hull City.

Dundalk are looking at another left footer as a possible replacement with Scot Sam Stanton on their radar. The former Dundee United and Hibs player is a free agent after leaving American side Phoenix Rising.

Meanwhile, Derry City have indicated they are open to offers for experienced League of Ireland operator Conor McCormack.

Online Editors