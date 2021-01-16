Bohemians announce signing of Madagascar international Bastien Hery from Linfield

Bohemians have confirmed the signing of Bastian Hery from Irish League champions Linfield.

The Madagascar international impressed in previous League of Ireland spells with Limerick and Waterford before his move north. St Patrick's Athletic were thought to have won the race for his signature, only to be gazumped after a last minute offer from Bohs.

The 28-year-old began his career with Paris St Germain and was capped by France at underage level before an international transfer to the country of his grandmother's birth last year. He has since won three caps.

Bohemians boss Keith Long was delighted to welcome the midfielder to Dalymount Park, telling bohemianfc.com: “Bastien is a high quality player with great experience, ability and personality.

“We are a young team and I believe these are some of the attributes we need to help us progress.”

Hery is the club's second arrival of the week after Stephen Mallon's move from Sheffield United last Tuesday.

Online Editors