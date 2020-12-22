Bohemians and St Pat's make significant moves in transfer market

Dublin rivals Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic have made significant moves in the transfer market with the capture by Bohs of Georgie Kelly as well as Ronan Coughlan's move to the Saints from Sligo Rovers.

Both clubs were in the market for attacking players over the close season. Bohs were keen to replace the void left by the Huddersfield-bound Danny Grant while last season's top scorer Andre Wright is expected to end his time in Dublin and return to his native England.

The fact that the Saints' joint top scorer last term had only two goals shows how they struggled in front of goal, so managers Keith Long and Stephen O'Donnell hope that the signing, of Kelly and Coughan, can make their sides stronger.

"At 24, Georgie comes to us at a good age with good experience and a hunger to improve," Long says of Kelly, the Donegal-born forward who joins from Dundalk, after a loan spell with St Pat's.

"His profile is ideal for us and we are looking forward to working with Georgie and looking forward to the potential he brings to the club. We are working hard to bring players to the club to strengthen the team but we have to be patient to ensure we get the right players in with the right attributes and character.”

Kelly, who also played for Derry City and UCD, is the second signing of the season for Bohs, following the earlier capture of Tyreke Wilson.

Limerick native Coughlan (24) joins Pat's after a successful spell with Sligo as he was Rovers' top scorer last season. "I have been speaking to the gaffer for a while now and it was a no-brainer for me," says Coughlan.

"The gaffer and I spoke about how he can improve me individually and I agree, it's a new challenge, and the vision he has for me and for the club is exactly what I want."

Coughlan joined Huddersfield Town after a breakthrough spell with hometown side Limerick FC and lined out for Bray Wanderers and Cork City before his stint at Sligo.

