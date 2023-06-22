Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers to pay tribute to late Aslan singer Christy Dignam at Friday’s derby clash

Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will pay tribute to the late Christy Dignam with a special fund-raising jersey being worn by home side Bohs and also a collection in aid of the hospice which cared for the Aslan singer at their sold-out derby game at Dalymount Park tomorrow.

Finglas native Dignam, who passed away last week, had links to Bohs and Rovers with both clubs claiming him as a supporter.

His contribution to the Irish music scene, and the warmth felt for him within the League of Ireland community, will be recognised in Friday’s derby at Dalymount, where Bohs will wear a one-off jersey with Aslan’s logo on the front and Dignam’s name on the back.

All proceeds from the shirt sales, and from a bucket collection on the night at Dalymount Park, will go towards St Francis Hospice as Dignam’s family will be present.

“We are overwhelmed to see our friend, our lead singer, that we so sadly miss, being remembered in such an honourable way by a team that meant so much to him. Thank you to all involved who have supported and helped in doing this for Christy’s family, for ourselves and for St Francis Hospice. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the remaining band members of Aslan said in a statement issued today.

Christy’s daughter Keira said: “To all at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, we have been blown away by the support shown to us by Bohs and Rovers.

"My Dad was a big supporter of the League of Ireland and would absolutely love being included on a jersey and to be honoured in such a way.

"We cannot thank you enough for your generosity towards St Francis Hospice, who do endless work to help people in the position we unfortunately found ourselves in. We will be forever grateful for this gesture in memory of my Dad.”

Bohs, who thanked their main shirt sponsor Des Kelly for handing over the shirt space to the Aslan logo for the night, said the gesture was deserved.

“With the support of both the family and the band, with all proceeds to such a worthwhile cause, and with a minute’s silence before the game and Aslan over the PA for the night, it will add something very special to an already special fixture: The Dublin Derby remembering a Dublin hero,” Bohs COO Daniel Lambert said.