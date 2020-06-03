Bohemians admit to 'error' after organising training session in breach of FAI's Covid-19 guidelines

Dalymount Park is currently closed, but Bohemians have apologised for organising a training session at a venue in Donaghmede. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians have admitted it was an "error" for two groups of players to report for training in the same complex, in breach of FAI guidelines on training during the Covic-19 pandemic.

Four clubs who are due to play in UEFA competition this summer, including Bohs, have been permitted to return to group training on Monday, with the rest of the League of Ireland clubs will be allowed to train in groups from June 29.

Since Phase One of the HSE regulations began on May 18, Bohs have been conducting some training sessions with groups of no more than four, including a coach, in public parks.

But footage emerged on social media on Tuesday of what appeared to be a group session, involving a group of players and staff from Bohs, training at a venue in Donaghmede on the city's northside.

"Bohemians players have, since Monday May 18, on six separate days, met in groups of three in public parks around the city," Bohs said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

Read More

"These groups of players were assembled in a way that respects the 5km travel rule that remains in place, while strict measures were put in place to enable this to happen in a safe manner.

"These measures include players travelling to location on their own, players maintaining social-distancing, while procedures were put in place for the use and sanitisation of any equipment used.

"The video now in circulation shows two groups at Fr Collins Park in Donaghmede. While it was an error to have two groups at the same venue at the same time, a distance of 20 metres was maintained between the two groups at all times.

Read More

"All club stakeholders involved have agreed that there will only be one group of three plus one coach per park/location until the FAI’s agreed date for the club to return to collective training on Monday June 8.

"Thanks to the FAI, our players and first-team coaching staff were tested for Covid on Monday 25. All results came back negative, while we await the results of this week’s tests.

"The club is grateful for the FAI’s efforts to test our players and put in place a roadmap for the return of football, which is due to begin with a four-team pilot tournament at the end of July or start of August for the four teams due to compete in European football this season.

"We look forward to the return of collective training on Monday and the eventual return of competitive football," the statement added.

Online Editors