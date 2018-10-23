Sport League of Ireland

Tuesday 23 October 2018

Bob Marley makes an appearance on new Bohemians jersey

Bohs' new away jersey Pic: @bfcdublin
Harry Clarke

Bohemians have taken a step back in time with the release of their new away jersey for 2019.

The northside club has designed the white kit to give a "nod to history – and to the stadium's special place in the hearts of both football and music fans".

But it's not Bohs fan Johnny Logan who will be the face of the new jersey. Instead the club has cast the net further afield, all the way to Jamaica and the legendary Bob Marley.

Marley played at the original home of Irish football in 1980, a decade that also saw Meatloaf and Black Sabbath rock the Phibsboro venue. Thin Lizzy and the Boomtown Rats were other notable blockbuster groups to play at Dalymount Park.

"I love the new Bohs jersey. It's a great design and it's always great to see Dublin's best club find new ways to celebrate their history and that of the Home of Irish Football," said fan and comedian PJ Gallagher.

"To be honest I was hoping for a Johnny Logan jersey but maybe that'll be next season. What's another year?"

