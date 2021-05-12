Blues to forfeit Sligo fixture as Covid saga rumbles on

Waterford will not be fulfilling Saturday's League of Ireland fixture with Sligo Rovers after indicating to the FAI that they were unwilling to field their U-19 side again.

The Blues were hit by a Covid case in the camp last week and the proliferation of close contacts meant that the first team squad was stood down for last weekend's game with Drogheda United. Goalkeeper Brian Murphy detailed how discussions with the FAI preceded that decision.

Academy boss Mike Geoghegan, the caretaker replacement for departed management team Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, was forced to field an U-19 side in that fixture with limited preparation time and they suffered a rough education in a 7-0 defeat.

The league introduced protocols for this season which were intended to avoid a scenario where games didn't take place for Covid reasons, with clubs told matches should go ahead if a squad of 14 can be assembled.

But it was decreed that the game would be forfeited if a club decided they couldn't go ahead with it with the opposition awarded a 3-0 victory. This has already happened in the First Division where Cabinteely lost the points to Galway United after they cancelled a game at short notice for Covid reasons although the Dublin club have taken issue with that punishment.

From Waterford's perspective, a 3-0 defeat would be preferable to another drubbing as it's possible their season will develop into a battle with relegation that might be settled by goal difference.

The U-19 side had only returned to training last week and the senior players will not be out of quarantine until after the Sligo encounter.

Waterford are hopeful of having a new manager in place for next week's game against Derry City with former Ireland international and local man Noel Hunt believed to be one of the candidates in the frame.

Meanwhile, Dundalk and the FAI will both be anxiously awaiting the news of Covid tests carried out on the Louth club's squad in the aftermath of an ill-advised weekend trip to Belfast.

A significant number of Dundalk's squad travelled to the northern capital for what sources described as a 'team bonding' exercise even though non-essential travel to Belfast is not permitted under public health guidelines.

Training was cut short on Monday as Dundalk sought to take action and yesterday's session was called off to facilitate testing of the squad and results should come through today (Wednesday).

If Dundalk have a positive case, then they could find themselves in a similar – if not identical – situation to Waterford once steps are retraced.

Either way, players who travelled from the south could find themselves in hot water although the situation is slightly complicated by the fact that some of the players pictured (such as midfielder Sean Murray) actually live in Northern Ireland and therefore weren't breaching any rules.

It's understood the players convened at an outdoor setting before southern based squad members got the train home.

Ultimately, the severity of the fallout will be determined by the test results. Dundalk's next game is away to Finn Harps on Friday.

