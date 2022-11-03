Blow for Wexford FC as Ian Ryan steps down as manager

First Division side Wexford FC have admitted their “regret” at the news that manager Ian Ryan has stepped down.

Dubliner Ryan earned praise for his work with the club this season, where some good form mid-season had put Wexford into contention for a playoff place. He was strongly linked with the manager's job at Waterford in April when Ian Morris was axed but stayed loyal to Wexford, while he was also in talks with Bohemians about succeeding Keith Long at Dalymount Park, only for that move to fall through.

Wexford had expected the former Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne player to be at the helm in 2023 but today Dubliner Ryan informed them he was leaving. His exit means that seven league clubs (Bohemians, Sligo Rovers, Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers, Longford Town, Waterford and now Wexford) changed manager in 2022.

"Wexford FC regrets to announce that first team manager Ian Ryan has advised us of his resignation with immediate effect,” the club said.

“The club had been well advanced in its plans to put together a squad made up of the core of last season’s with a number of new additions, so that we could mount a serious challenge for promotion in 2023. Despite this setback, this remains the plan and the process to appoint a new manager, with the ambition and potential to deliver this, will begin straight away.”