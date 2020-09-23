Blow for Waterford as Michael O'Connor joins top-flight Scottish side

Waterford have suffered a blow after the departure of striker Michael O'Connor to join Scottish top flight side Ross County.

The Dundalk man has departed to take the opportunity before the close of the UK transfer deadline even though the Blues are pushing for a European spot.

It's a fresh blow after the departure of John Sheridan to take over as manager of Wigan Athletic although a return to fitness for new signing Daryl Murphy would provide the Blues with a top quality replacement

“Waterford FC would like to thank Michael for his service and wish him all the best for the future,” said the club in a statement announcing the exit of the Ireland U-21 international.

O'Connor (22) had spells with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Linfield and scored against the Hoops in a farewell appearance on Monday, a game his side lost 6-1.

Online Editors