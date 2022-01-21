Blow for Sligo Rovers as St Johnstone finalise deal with a six-figure sum for defender John Mahon

John Mahon of Sligo Rovers in action against Patrick Hoban of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at The Showgrounds last March. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon is set to join the Irish exodus to Scotland with a transfer to St Johnstone on course to be finalised in the coming days.

Local lad (22) Mahon signed a new two-year deal with the Bit'O'Red last month but similar to the contract signed by Johnny Kenny before Celtic came calling, independent.ie understands that a buyout clause was part of that extension.

St Johnstone have activated it and will pay a six-figure sum to sign the centre-half who made his Rovers debut in April 2017 and has established himself as an important part of Liam Buckley's squad. He won the club's player of the season award for 2021.

It's a further blow to Buckley ahead of the new campaign after the sale of last year's top scorer Kenny to Celtic.

Mahon will travel to Scotland in the coming days to undergo a medical and formally complete his switch.

He will link up with former Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary who joined St Johnstone on a free transfer at the beginning of this month and made his debut in Tuesday's defeat to Hearts.

The Saints sit bottom of the Scottish top flight and are braced for a relegation battle with Mahon expected to come straight into the equation.

Bohemians attacker Ross Tierney is adjusting to life at Motherwell following his winter move, while Drogheda's Daniel O'Reilly moved to Hamilton and Liam Scales is now establishing himself at Celtic following his switch before the close of the summer transfer window.

