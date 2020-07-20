Blow for Shamrock Rovers as Greg Bolger ruled out of League of Ireland restart with serious leg injury

Greg Bolger is set to miss the rest of the League of Ireland season through injury. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers have suffered a blow ahead of the League of Ireland restart with Greg Bolger set to miss the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old sustained a serious leg injury in a weekend friendly with Wexford and Stephen Bradley will now have to plan without the experienced midfielder for the foreseeable future.

Rovers have declined to comment on the specifics of Bolger's situation, but it's understood the player incurred a complicated setback requiring surgery and has accepted that he will be out for the remainder of the abridged campaign.

The league leaders return to action on Saturday week against Finn Harps with just 13 games remaining due to Covid-19 cutting the title race in half.

Rovers are three points ahead of champions Dundalk after winning their opening five matches back in February and March.

Bradley has a couple of injury issues to contend with ahead of what is likely to be a busy August with a congested league and cup schedule and European commitments to be factored into the equation.

Top scorer Graham Burke is believed to be struggling and may not be available immediately after the restart while new signing Rory Gaffney is another injury concern.

Online Editors