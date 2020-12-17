Blow for Bohemians as Danny Grant confirms departure from club

BOHEMIANS have suffered a blow as Ireland U-21 international Danny Grant has confirmed that he is leaving the Phibsboro club.

Grant, who is out of contract, had been linked with a move away from Dalymount Park, and he had previously stated desire to try his luck in the UK.

And while club officials had held out some hope of persuading the winger to stay on, Grant has said tonight that he is on his way, a disappointment for the Gypsies who also face a battle to keep key men Andy Lyons and Dan Casey at the club. Danny Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers) is already another confirmed departure.

"One of the toughest decisions I'll make to leave this amazing club. 4 special years that feels like 10," Grant said in a twitter post.

"So grateful for all of the people I have met during my time at the club who have helped me get to this point. Want to say a massive thank you to the management, the staff, my teammates and especially the fans who have been so good to me over the last few years. It's been an absolute pleasure to put on that jersey and I look forward to seeing the club continue to go in the right direction and supporting from abroad."

Online Editors