Big guns avoid each other in FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Andy Lyons celebrates after scoring Bohemians' winner in the FAI Cup second round against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cup holders Dundalk will have to overcome the in-form Finn Harps if they are to advance to the last four of the FAI Cup.

The Harps-Dundalk game is the only all-Premier Division tie for the quarter-finals after the draw was made on RTE's 2FM on Tuesday evening as Bohemians got a home draw against Maynooth University Town.

Dundalk, on a run of three successive league defeats, will probably need a Cup win to make it into Europe for next season and they have already struggled against Harps this season, held to a 1-1 draw in Finn Park in the league in May.

Waterford, who scored eight goals in two Cup ties so far this season, have been drawn away to a UCD side who have already knocked out Division One leaders Shelbourne and Premier Division side Longford Town.

St Patrick's Athletic, in second place in the league, got their hoped-for home tie against Ian Ryan's Wexford FC.

Wexford have yet to concede in two ties in the Cup this season, though the high-flying Saints will pose a stiffer challenge than the two non-league sides which Wexford have already beaten.

St Pat's eased past Bray Wanderers in the first round but needed penalties to beat second-tier side Cork City last week.

Bohs moved into the last eight with Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win over Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers and manager Keith Long will do his homework on the Maynooth side who knocked out Cobh Ramblers in the second round.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw

UCD v Waterford

St Patrick's Athletic v Wexford

Finn Harps v Dundalk

Bohemian v Maynooth University Town

Matches will be played on the weekend of Sunday September 19.