Bermingham rescues the Saints

Ian Bermingham popped up with a last-gasp leveller as St Patrick’s Athletic dramatically extended their unbeaten record at the Showgrounds.

Captain Bermingham glanced a Darragh Burns corner to the net in the fifth minute of added time to rescue a point for the Saints.

It cancelled out Jordan Gibson’s penalty for the home side early in the second half, and means that the Stephen O’Donnell’s side are two points behind Shamrock Rovers ahead of a top-of-the-table clash in Inchicore on Saturday.

It must feel like two points dropped for Sligo boss Liam Buckley, whose side are now without a win in three.

An action-packed first half had everything except a goal. The visitors did hit the crossbar through Paddy Barrett’s header, but Ronan Coughlan and Bermingham were foiled by Ed McGinty in the Sligo goal. Gibson was lively throughout against his former team, and he made no mistake from the spot four minutes into the second half, after Barrett had tripped him inside the box.

That looked to be enough to win it until Bermingham salvaged a draw at the death.

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty, Horgan, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt, Bolger, Morahan (Blaney 90+3), Byrne (Banks 80), Gibson, Figueira (Cawley 90+3), Parkes (Kenny 80).

ST PAT’S – Jaros, Bone (Burns 57), Barrett (McCormack 81), Desmond, Mountney, Lennon (Lewis 68), Forrester, King, Bermingham, Smith, Coughlan.

REF – N Doyle.