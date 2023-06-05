Bench makes its mark for Damien Duff as Shelbourne end their goal famine

Shelbourne 3, Drogheda United 2

Having denied their frustrated supporters even one goal in the previous three games, Shelbourne mounted a second-half revival to score three times and move into the top half of the table with a 3-2 win over Drogheda United.

The Reds were, deservedly, a goal down at the end of a poor first half but a couple of substitutions from Damien Duff laid the groundwork for that vastly improved display in the second half, goals coming from subs Seán Boyd and Evan Caffrey as well as defender Shane Griffin. Boyd showed just how badly he was missed in his four-month absence due to injury as he made his mark in his first outing at Tolka Park since the opening day of the season.

Shels had lots of possession in a first half short on quality but they did nothing with it. United showed an early sign of their defensive steel when impressive full-back Alicha Ahui blocked Matty Smith on 17 minutes, and on the half-hour mark it was Conor Keeley who stood up when needed, cutting out Shane Farrell’s cross.

With Gary Deegan controlling midfield and Darragh Markey always on the lookout for the right pass, United looked more comfortable as the half wore on and with the first proper attack of the game, they were ahead on 40 minutes. Aaron McNally put a cross into the box and Freddie Draper rose higher than his marker Luke Byrne to head home his seventh goal of the season.

It was a poor first-half effort from Shels, evident in two half-time changes from Duff, and it was one of those subs, Boyd, who got them level. Shane Farrell whipped in a cross from the right and a previously alert Drogheda defence were caught out as Boyd nipped in to head home, 17-year-old ’keeper Andrew Wogan left exposed by his defence on his league debut.

Drogheda lost their lead but not their heads as they stayed in the game with chances for Deegan and Adam Foley. But Shels scented blood and had the lead goal on 65 minutes. Drogheda failed to cope with Farrell’s corner kick and Luke Byrne’s attempt on goal was deflected as far as Griffin, who stabbed home his first of the season.

On 76 minutes sub Mark Coyle was there to profit when Drogheda lost possession and his pass set up Caffrey who gave Wogan no chance with a fierce drive, and while Draper popped up to head home in injury-time from Markey’s corner, the game was already gone from their grasp.

SHELBOURNE – Kearns; Griffin, Byrne (Coyle 70), Quinn; JR Wilson (T Wilson 46), Lunney, Molloy, Farrell; Smith (Caffrey 70), Hakiki (Boyd 46); Moylan (McManus 86).

DROGHEDA – Wogan; Ahui, Keeley, Adegboyega, McNally (Weir 50); Deegan, Heeney (Topcu 83); Foley, Markey, Rooney (Leddy 73); Draper.

REF – Seán Grant