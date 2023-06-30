Ben Doherty draws comfort for Derry City as Adam O’Reilly sees red

Shelbourne 1 Derry City 1

It was ultimately a disappointing night however for the Candystripes, who finished with ten men following the dismissal of Adam O’Reilly and who failed to take full advantage of Shamrock Rovers’ loss at Dundalk.

The first half was unremarkable but the second half improved, and it was Shelbourne celebrating on 57 minutes. Sadou Diallo needlessly gave away a free-kick and Evan Caffrey was able to find sub Seán Boyd with the striker sending a diving header past Brian Maher to make it 1-0.

Boyd made a real difference and his link-up play with Jack Moylan in particular was superb, with the pair combining on 69 minutes and forcing Maher into a brilliant save to deny the latter a goal.

That save proved decisive as City equalised just a minute later, with Ben Doherty firing home from 20 yards out, the ball flashing past Conor Kearns.

Still, Derry almost fell behind immediately when they were caught short at the back within seconds of the restart and Maher had to come out bravely to deny Boyd, who should have restored Shelbourne’s lead.

Derry City’s hopes of winning the game were all but ended with a straight red card for O’Reilly on 80 minutes, the midfielder sent off by referee Rob Harvey for a foul on substitute Cameron Ledwidge. It helped to ensure just one win in seven for the Candystripes.

SHELBOURNE – Kearns, JR Wilson, Quinn, Griffin (Barrett 22), Lunney, Coyle, Moylan, T Wilson (Ledwidge 68), Farrell (Boyd 57), Molloy, Caffrey.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, McJannet, Dummigan (Connolly 74), Diallo, O’Reilly, Doherty, McEneff (C Kavanagh 63), B Kavanagh, McGonigle (Coll 84).

REF – R Harvey