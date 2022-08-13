Drogheda United midfielder Ryan Brennan explained his celebration after scoring against former club Shelbourne was in response to a member of the visiting management team calling him “fat boy”.

Brennan hit an impressive brace on Friday night as Drogheda defeated Shelbourne 3-1. The 30-year-old netted a stunning volley late on to secure the win, before wheeling away in celebration in front of Reds manager Damien Duff.

Brennan hit 24 goals in three seasons at Tolka Park, and helped the club achieve promotion last year, but Duff opted against retaining him for this campaign. He departed the Drumcondra side for Drogheda last January.

“Being called “fat boy” by a former pro to another, that played at the top of the game, I think is fairly disrespectful,” Brennan told LMFM after the victory, without naming the staff member in question.

“There were a few words exchanged which I think were quite out of order, from one professional to another.”

The former Shamrock Rovers midfielder has hit six goals and three assists this campaign for Kevin Doherty’s side, and praised Andrew Quinn’s excellent assist for the third.

“The ball came over my shoulder and I had one thing in my mind, to hit it,” Brennan added.

“Whether it hit the ground, or hit the crossbar, once it hits the back of the net I'm happy. It’s a great ball from Andy. It can't take anything off Dayle Rooney’s volley either. He’s set up a few over the season so I’m delighted to see him hit the back of the net. It will do the world of good for his confidence.”