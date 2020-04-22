Behind closed doors, 25% stadium capacity and a Decmeber finish - Irish football consider options to resume season

| 13.1°C Dublin
Games behind closed doors or with reduced stadium capacity are being considered by the FAI in order to complete the League of Ireland season.
With the government announcing a ban on mass gatherings of over 5,000 people until September, questions emerged about whether professional sports in Ireland can return at some stage over the summer if teams can ensure social distancing in the stadium.
The FAI released a statement today outlining a list of options that are being considered in conjunction with the National League Executive Committee as they look to plan a potential return to action.
The statement said: "Delegates from the FAI and the NLEC discussed the various options at length, including but not restricted to the following:
The FAI added that they will look to make a recommendation about how to proceed before a Government announcement on May 5th regarding any extension to the current lockdown. A financial analysis will also be conducted 'to examine all financial support options available if games are played behind closed doors, including income from live streaming and potential FIFA support.'
Online Editors