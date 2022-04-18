Battling Drogheda claim draw as Derry see lead at top cut to just one point

Cameron Dummigan of Derry City in action against Luke Heeney of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Derry City at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

In the space of a weekend, Derry City’s six-point advantage at the top of the table has been chipped away to just one.

With a target on their back, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side have dropped points in an Easter period that screamed opportunity with a home defeat to Shels followed by this tale of regret.

Despite being camped in the Drogheda half for large periods of the second half, Higgins’ charges couldn’t find a way past a sturdy rearguard.

Late goals have characterised their rise to the top of the table, but that magic touch deserted them here when this match looked to be building towards that inevitable conclusion.

Speed

With Shamrock Rovers now gathering speed, Derry will have to bounce back quickly from the disappointment. Yet some consolation will come from the central role that Drogheda netminder Sam Long played in the outcome with his man of the match award thoroughly deserved.

This game could have ended as a contest eight minutes before the interval when Derry City striker James Akintunde looked set to stroke his side into a two-goal lead.

Instead, he scuffed a close-range effort and home ’keeper Long showed incredible reflexes to claw the ball away to safety. The Scottish U-21 international has been an inspired loan signing from Lincoln, making his League One debut just before moving temporarily to Ireland.

Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty was afraid that breakthrough would scupper the agreement but Lincoln kept their word. It has worked out well for them.

Derry allowed the deflation of that near miss to affect them and their advantage was gone completely from the Boynesiders next attack with Ryan Brennan, back with his local club after a winter move from Shelbourne, anticipating a mishit shot from Evan Weir and diverting a header beyond Nathan Gartside – in for the ill Brian Maher.

In truth, Drogheda deserved to be level at the interval because they started this game better than their title-chasing guests. They worked hard off the ball to put pressure on the Candystripes in their own half and the away bench was visibly irked by decision-making in possession.

Derry slowly warmed into proceedings and broke the deadlock by switching play quickly to find space with right wing back Ronan Boyce providing the assist for Scot Joe Thomson to control and fire a 20-yarder beyond his compatriot.

The Akintunde chance was a culmination of another decent passage where Derry showed their quality, but the Drogheda response was spirited and calculated.

From the restart, however, the pattern of play was more in keeping with league table position with Derry well on top.

The fact that Drogheda’s first sub was to replace winger Dylan Grimes with the more defensively-minded Georgie Poynton was reflective of that – although the home bench were furious that Shane McEleney avoided a second yellow for a sloppy challenge.

Long came to the fore again by denying the other Scot on the park, Matty Smith, following a slide-rule pass from Thomson as the pressure levels grew. As the game entered its final quarter, Higgins sent for the cavalry with Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh introduced in a treble switch.

The tempo shifted up another gear, with Derry concentrating a lot of their attacks down Drogheda’s right side where young defender Andrew Quinn was set a stiff challenge.

McGonigle gave Derry real pace in behind and he was the focal point for series of attacks and the siege was raised a notch when Shane McEleney glanced a header off the post and claret and blue shirts threw themselves in the way in a scramble that ensued.

Doherty sent in Keith Cowan for the final five minutes as the corner count stacked up with starting centre halves Dane Massey and Seán Roughan overworked. But while Derry kept probing and putting the ball into the danger zone, frustration levels were growing.

When the fourth official put up the board to say there was four minutes remaining, the suspicion lingered that the drama was far from over.

But after a Kavanagh shot on the turn fizzed over the bar, Drogheda regrouped to see it out.

Drogheda: Long; Quinn, Roughan, Massey, Weir; Deegan, Heeney (Cowan, 84); Grimes (Poynton, 61), Brennan (Nugent, 69), Rooney; Lyons.

Derry City: Gartside; S McEleney, Toal, McJannet; Dummigan; Boyce, Thomson (P McEleney, 68), Patching, Lafferty (Kavanagh 68); Akintunde (McGonigle 68), Smith.

Referee: Alan Patchell.