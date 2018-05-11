Back-to-back wins for Bohs after Bray win

Eoghan Stokes was sprung from the bench to score a stunning goal to put the gloss on victory for Bohemians at the Carlisle Grounds.

Their first back-to-back league wins of the season moves Keith Long’s side six points clear of the relegation play-off place as Bray remain six adrift at the bottom.

A purposeful start from Bohs brought them a sixth-minute lead. Keith Ward dinked a delightful through ball over the top for Dinny Corcoran who poked it past advancing keeper Evan Moran for his fourth goal of the season.

Bray thought they should have had a penalty on 21 minutes when Gypsies’ Danny Grant appeared to push over Cory Galvin who was instead booked for diving. Bohs remained on top and deservedly doubled their lead on 32 minutes. Skipper Shane Supple’s goal kick was helped on to put Ward in down the inside left channel. The finish was sublime as the number 10 found the net with a skilful lob over the stranded Moran.

Bray finished the half well with Galvin rattling the bar from 25 yards before they pulled a goal back in stoppage time. Supple bundled over Ronan Coughlan and skipper Gary McCabe blasted home the resulting spot kick.

Bray came out for the second half with added impetus, and though the enjoyed plenty of the ball, Bray failed to really work the Bohs defence. Substitute Stokes then struck to seal the win on 74 minutes.

Picking the ball up on the right flank, the striker hit a dipping right-foot shot that flew past Moran to the net.

Bray Wanderers – Moran; McKenna, Kenna, Heaney, McGovern; Gorman (Pender, 76), O’Conor; D. Kelly, McCabe, Galvin; Coughlan. Bohemians – Supple; Buckley, Casey, Cornwall, Morris; Brennan, Watts (Gannon, 88); Grant (Stokes, 68), Ward (Byrne, 73), Devaney; Corcoran. Ref – S Grant (Wexford)

