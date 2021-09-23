Backlash against RTÉ staff at League of Ireland grounds ‘crosses the line’

RTÉ’s Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett says that the backlash against the station’s coverage of League of Ireland football this summer has “crossed the line” with staff and contractors reporting discomfort at treatment they have subsequently received at grounds from spectators.

McBennett has detailed that the clubs and the FAI have been informed of instances at two games where individuals working on behalf of RTÉ were targeted for attention by a section of fans and voiced complaints.

The fact that RTÉ showed just one of the 20 European fixtures involving Irish clubs became a focus of criticism from supporters, managers and players.

In a lively interview with the LOI Central podcast, McBennett said an exceptionally busy sporting summer dominated by the Euros, Olympics and Paralympics impacted on decisions but he accepted where some of the anger came from.

However, he then offered his view that it should not be leading to episodes at grounds which impact on people who are there working on behalf of the national broadcaster.

“RTÉ is not immune from criticism, I’m not immune from criticism, there’s an argument there should be criticism and that’s rightly so but there’s also a line with regard to that criticism and that line has been overstepped this season with regard to some of the chanting and some of the behaviour with regard to RTÉ personnel on site and people who are engaged by RTÉ who are not necessarily RTÉ staff,” said McBennett.

“There are a number of examples over the last couple of weeks where some of those who have been operating for RTÉ, not necessarily RTÉ staff, or working with RTÉ, have felt uncomfortable at best with regard to some of the behaviour that is emanating out of stands. That’s a very serious point.

“I’m not going into the specifics but there are two recent games. Sections of fans have their chants and that’s fine. If it stays at chanting and stays against the corporate entity, then that’s one thing. When it starts to target individuals or when it starts to make people feel uncomfortable when they are doing their professional duty in covering the league that everybody argues should be covered, needs to be covered and deserved to be covered, that crosses the line.

“I’m not holding clubs responsible for their fans. The clubs have been contacted and the FAI have been contacted. We’re not dealing with snowflakes here. There are people who go about and daily work and understand the nature of the atmosphere that it takes them into but there are lines that cannot be crossed.”

McBennett strongly defended himself against the claim that his own background had influenced his calls and said RTÉ remained committed to showing the League of Ireland going forward, although he pointed to low viewing figures for regular Friday night league games as a concern.

Additional coverage of European matches would have an impact on their existing deal with the FAI.

“The idea I am professionally against soccer is quite frankly insulting and also false,” said the Monaghan native in a wide ranging chat. “With the best will in the world, I have a professional integrity which means I put the best sport that is available to us on the TV.

“We discuss it with the FAI on an ongoing basis. I’m not going to sit here and say it (future coverage) is going to be more or less or the same. What I’m saying is that RTÉ has a commitment to domestic soccer and Irish soccer as a whole.

“I believe in the public service remit of the RTÉ to cover sports within Ireland. Soccer is a very important sport. I could have reduced the level of commitment if we wanted to, because we would have said there ain’t a list of broadcasters standing at the door ready to take over the League of Ireland. We have made commitments and have discussions with the FAI at the highest level to say we want to back your product but there are things you need to do.

“The relationship between RTÉ and the FAI is sound, the relationship between RTÉ and the clubs is sound, and the relationship between RTÉ and I would say fair minded fans is perfectly sound. I understand the European argument...I understand it particularly in the context of the summer that RTÉ Sport had. You can understand it but there comes a point where you don’t cross the line.”