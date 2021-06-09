Athlone Town investigating ‘serious allegations’ that two players broke Covid regulations by travelling abroad

Athlone Town players before their recent match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Athlone Town say they are investigating claims that two of their squad members travelled overseas during the mid-season break.

The League of Ireland First Division club say they will 'establish the true factual situation' before deciding if 'further steps need to be taken.'

They have not identified the players in their statement, but stressed they will not be in their squad for Friday's game with Galway United.

Under the existing Covid-19 regulations, foreign travel for holidays is not permitted until July 19.

"The club accepts that the allegations are serious, especially in light of the current travel advice regarding combat the Covid19 pandemic, issued by the government," continues the statement.

"The club can confirm that prior to the break no member of our staff or any of our players asked for permission to leave the country.

"In advance of the break players were given advice from various parties that any travel outside of Ireland during the break should be agreed with clubs.

"Had anyone associated with the club sought permission, consent would not have been given, unless such travel was absolutely necessary.

"The club would also like to point out that the two players at the centre of the allegations have not been in close contact with other members of our first team squad and staff for some weeks."

Adrian Carberry's charges have improved considerably this term, sitting third in the table after ten rounds of games.