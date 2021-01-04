Apoel confirm signing of Jack Byrne from Shamrock Rovers on deal until 2023

Jack Byrne will look to make an immediate impact with struggling Cypriot side APOEL after his move from Shamrock Rovers was confirmed.

Last week the 24-year-old confirmed on social media that he had decided to leave the Hoops and after talks concluded over the weekend, the club today unveiled him as one of their major signings of the January transfer window, Byrne signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"We welcome Jack Byrne to APOEL and wish him to celebrate titles and European successes with the blue and yellow," APOEL said in a statement, the club confirming that Byrne had signed until May 2023.

Manager Mick McCarthy, who gave Byrne his senior Ireland debut in 2019, had earmarked the Dubliner as one of his main targets and he hopes that Byrne's arrival can lead to an improvement in form, with APOEL on a run of three successive league defeats without a goal scored in that time.

If the paperwork is not completed in time for Byrne to feature in Tuesday's league game against Doxa, he could make his debut at home to Ermis on Saturday, with that side one place above APOEL in the league table.

Online Editors