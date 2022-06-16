‘Any team would miss a player and person of his calibre’ – Bohs manager Keith Long on James Talbot injury

Bohemians boss Keith Long has backed keeper James Talbot to work as hard as possible to get back to fitness after a shoulder injury, picked up on international duty with the senior Ireland squad last week, has ruled him out for a matter of months.

Talbot is an ever-present for Bohs this term but just days after he was drafted into the Ireland squad as cover for the injured Gavin Bazunu, he picked up a shoulder injury while training on the eve of the Nations League win over Scotland, and his absence is a massive blow for Bohs who now turn to Tadhg Ryan.

"Unfortunately, we are going to be without the services of James Talbot for a significant amount of time due to a shoulder injury picked up on international duty," Long said today.

“James has been exceptional since he came to the club and any team would miss a player and person of his calibre. I'm gutted for James, but I am sure he will do everything in his power to get back to fitness as quickly as possible.

“Thankfully, we have Tadhg Ryan, who since coming to the club has bided his time patiently and is more than capable of stepping into the breach. It can be a lonely station for goalkeepers waiting in the wings for an opportunity, but Tadhg has been the ultimate professional and his time is now. I am confident that he will show his quality in James' absence.”

Talbot is out of contract with Bohs at the end of this season.