‘Any normal player you'd probably rule them out but he is a machine’ – Dundalk expect Jurkovskis to go again

Dundalk’s Latvian international Raivis Jurkovskis is expected to feature in Friday night’s league meeting with Shamrock Rovers even though he has just come through a gruelling World Cup triple-header

Full back Jurkovskis played all 270 minutes for his country in the March window, featuring in a home defeat to Montenegro, an away reverse against Holland and then a thrilling 3-3 draw in Turkey on Tuesday where he starred in a comeback.

He flew back to Ireland from Turkey early yesterday morning and while that schedule would rule most players out of the frame for Tallaght, team manager Shane Keegan suggested that the exceptional fitness levels of their new recruit make different rules apply.

"Any normal player you'd probably rule them out but he is a machine so I think he'll stand a good chance,” said Keegan, with Dundalk needing a result against their rivals after their shock loss to Finn Harps last Friday while Jurkovskis was away

"Such is his style of play I’d say he's done around 13km per game but I’m sure when I ask him how he is he’ll say ‘fine.’

"He must be one of the most low-maintenance footballers I’ve ever encountered. He just comes in every day, doesn’t really open his mouth all day long, just gets on with his work and any question you ask him he always has a one-word answer and it’s always positive. He’s about as low maintenance as you could ask for, he’s a dream in that sense."

Jurkovskis (24) was a winter signing from FK Liepāja and has been playing at right wing back for his new employers, effectively as a replacement for Sean Gannon who is now with Friday's opposition, but it was noted how effective he was at left back for his country.

"He was incredible (against Turkey)," continued Keegan.

"We were just joking down below that every time the ball went out to the winger, he took off on an overlap or an inside lap run that was about 100 metres in length and you're screaming at him 'No, put on the brakes please, stop stop, stop' but he was brilliant and his assist for their goal was outstanding."

Meanwhile, Keegan has suggested that concerns about regular gametime are the reason that North American recruits Taner Dogan and Terique Mohammed cut short loans to Athlone Town before the First Division season started.

American midfielder Dogan and Canadian defender Mohammed signed deals with Dundalk before the start of the season but signed up with Athlone until July.

But Athlone last week said the loans had been prematurely terminated without giving any reason. Keegan did not provide a definitive answer but suggested issues around their place in the Athlone side were a factor - Dogan spent the second half of last season with Athlone but that switch arose from a stint training at Dundalk with the club's American owners keen to recruit from their neck of the woods.

However, the fact that Mohammed and Dogan faced a battle to get into the Athlone team indicates they've a bit of work to do to be good enough for Dundalk.

"It seemed Athlone did want to take them initially and I don’t know what changed," said Keegan.

"I just think opportunities to play were going to be more limited than we thought they were going to be.

"Once it became apparent that game-time was going to be very, very limited then it made no sense for them to be there, just get them back training here in this environment.

"If it is going to take them three or four months to try and work their way into an Athlone team and then there's a month left in the loan deal then what's the point?

"Would they not be better off back here using those three or four months to try and improve in the areas they need to improve in to try and force their way in here.

"Are they going to be up against it to force their way in here? Of course they are. There's no doubt about that but we'll see what way it plays out."

Irish Independent