Anto Breslin keeps St Pat's on European trail with win over Finn Harps

2 September 2022; Anto Breslin of St Patrick's Athletic Celebrates with St Patrick's coaching staff after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Finn Harps at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Anto Breslin provided an assist and his first goal for the club, with what proved the winner, as St Patrick’s Athletic made it four wins on the bounce in their quest for European football next season.

Unbeaten now in their last six league games, Tim Clancy’s side edged to within two points of third-placed Dundalk with a game in hand.

St Pat’s first meaningful attack on 15 minutes saw Serge Atakayi release Breslin down the left for the wing-back to skip past Jose Carrillo to cross for Chris Forrester to apply the finish.

Rattled, Harps conceded again three minutes later when goalkeeper James McKeown spilled the ball into the path of Breslin who rifled it into the roof of the net.

Harps hit back on 24 minutes when Eric McWoods got free down the right to cross for unmarked skipper Barry McNamee to tap home.

McKeown kept Harps in the game in the second half with big saves from Forrester and substitutes Mark Doyle and Tunde Owolabi before they finished with 10 men following the 86th minute straight red card shown to defender Liam McGing.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; S. Curtis, Redmond, Brockbank; O’Reilly, Lennon; Cotter, Atakayi (M Doyle, 67), Forrester, Breslin; E Doyle (Owolabi, 76).

Finn Harps: McKeown; Carrillo, Boyle, McGing, Donelon (Timlin, 77); N’Zeyi, Boylan; Mihaljevic (Staj, 89), Duncan (Jones, 75), McNamee; McWoods.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).