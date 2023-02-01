Another Swede deal for Cork City as striker Daniel Krezic signs for 2023 season

Cork City have brought in a third new face from Sweden ahead of their return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Colin Healy has looked further afield to strengthen his squad for the new campaign and the arrival of Daniel Krezic adds to to their foreign legion.

The striker comes from the Swedish top flight, where he has spent the past three seasons with Degerfors and Varberg.

Krezic (26), who was born in Gothenburg but represented North Macedonia at underage level, was a fringe player with Degerfors last term. Prior to that, he was doing well at Varberg until a cruciate ligament injury halted his progress.

The player spoke with Albin Winbo, the midfielder who put pen to paper with the Leesiders last month, before making the move. They had a year together with Varberg.

"Albin had only good things to say about the club and the team environment," said Krezic.

Earlier this week, City brought in Swedish defender Kevin Custovic on loan from Danish side Vejle.