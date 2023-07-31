Andy Myler confident rock-bottom UCD will fight until end

With nine points from 25 games so far this season, UCD’s time in the Premier Division appears to be drawing to a close but manager Andy Myler insists his young side will fight until the very end.

The Students arrived at Bohemians on Friday having shipped 14 goals in their previous three league outings, but frustrated Declan Devine’s side for long spells in the Dalymount Park clash.

Despite coughing up a late penalty which helped the hosts secure the win, Myler says he saw a far more familiar side on Friday compared to that of recent weeks.

“For the first time in a while, I actually thought we were back to a decent performance level,” Myler told the Irish Independent after the game, as his side remain bottom, 14 points adrift of ninth-placed Cork City.

“We had let games slide away from us. Certainly we were at it against Bohemians and we just need to keep that going now until the end of the season.

“I thought we were really good in the first series of games but we didn't get the points we deserved. We’re getting back to those levels now. We don’t ask for the result every week, we just ask for the performance, if you get that week in week out we’ll get some results.

“The way we work is, if we go down we go down, if we stay up we stay up. Either way we’ll just look for that group to have an attitude like they do.

“The club itself doesn't put huge demands on the players from the point of view of ‘you got to stay up’ or anything like that. We just want them to be the best they can be, so from that end of things their attitude has been A1.

“There are 33 points left. It’ll be hard to get all 33 but while they are still there you still have to keep going for it. You can win two or three games and the whole picture changes.”

Myler says that while the development of his young players is key, results must come with that.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re playing to win every week and we’re not happy when we don’t win,” he said.

“Yeah, it's about development and lads pushing on to be the best they can be for the rest of their career. We hope the environment allows them to do that.

“But the bit on a Friday about winning, that's an important part of development as well. When you go to your next club, they are going to ask you to win so you better learn while you're with us.”

With the US-based owners of League Two Walsall close to completing a takeover of Drogheda United, UCD may soon be the only part-time side remaining in the Premier Division.

At the beginning of the season, Myler admitted that the club were going to have to look at how they could make a full-time model work, with some First Division sides full-time now also.

“Where we’re at is that our model allows us to exist fairly comfortably in the top three in the First Division, and a little bit uncomfortably in the bottom three of the Premier Division,” added Myler, who took charge of the Belfield outfit in December 2019.

“We have got to make the most of it while we’re in the Premier Division, but then if we go into the First Division, we’ll compete again and try to come back up.

“That's where that is at at the moment. It’s probably not going to change. To compete in the Premier Division you need a lot of resources and different types of players. But we’re comfortable with where we’re at. We’ll keep trying to do what we do, play our football, produce our players and on we go.

“The league is peppered with our ex-players and this group will be exactly the same in a few years. You will see Jesse Dempsey, Adam Wells, Jack Keaney, all of those guys will be playing at the highest level here, or if not somewhere else.”