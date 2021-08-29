Andy Lyons the hero as Bohemians knock Shamrock Rovers out of FAI Cup

Andy Lyons of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FAI Cup second round win over Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

They thoroughly enjoyed their run at the Aviva Stadium in Europe this season and Bohemians are two games away from a return to Dublin 4 venue, for a possible FAI Cup final outing, after they got the better of rivals Shamrock Rovers thanks to a stunning goal from full back Andy Lyons.

A crowd of 800, Dalymount Park's biggest attendance since Covid-19 landed, was made up exclusively of home fans and they got to see Bohs edge out the league champions and put Keith Long's side on the path to a first Lansdowne Road Cup final since 1992.

A scrappy first half, low on quality and goal chances, was forgotten about thanks to an explosive second half, two goals and two red cards in the final 13 minutes with Ronan Finn and Georgie Kelly dismissed after the pair clashed, but Lyons' strike on 86 minutes, only his second goal of the season, was worthy of a cup win.

Bohs were dominant, in possession at least, in the early stages but it was Rovers who threatened first, Graham Burke's shot striking the post after good work by Richie Towell.

That was the closest we came to a goal-scoring opportunity in a scrappy first half.

On 17 minutes, Ali Coote connected well with a cross to fire in a shot but Joey O'Brien put his body in the way to block the danger, while on the half-hour mark a slack pass by Keith Buckey carved out an opening for Rory Gaffney but the chance petered out as Bohs recovered possession.

In first half injury time a good ball from Ali Coote forced Rovers to concede a rare corner but Ciaran Kelly's effort from that set piece was not enough to trouble Alan Mannus.

Off the pace for much of that first half, Bohs looked a lot sharper after the break and took the lead on 55 minutes, a stunning free kick from distance by Ali Coote which was along the lines of his goal in the Aviva Stadium European win over PAOK.

Rovers drew level on 77 minutes, former Bohs man Aaron Greene with the cross and another ex-Gypsy, Roberto Lopes, with the close range finish.

Two minutes later came some real drama, as in the aftermath of a Ross Tiermey shot which struck the crossbar, Rovers captain Finn and Georgie Kelly clashed in the box, Kelly appeared to strike out at Finn, earning the Bohs man a straight red card while Finn earned his second yellow of the day.

Extra time loomed but Lyons had other ideas, the defender showing signs of that other attacking full back Denis Irwin and sending a shot past Mannus.

In added time ex-Bohs man Danny Mandroiu, called off the bench by Rovers, tested James Talbot with two efforts but his cup run, and that of Rovers, was over as Bohs march on.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, C Kelly (Finnerty 76), Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Feely 93), Tierney (Omochere 83), Burt; G Kelly.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Lopes, O'Brien (Mandroiu 65); O'Neill, McCann (Watts 65); Finn, Towell (Emakhu 74), Burke, Greene; Gaffney.

Referee: N Doyle.