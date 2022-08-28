Andy Lyons the hero again as Shamrock Rovers leave it late to book FAI Cup quarter-final spot

Andy Lyons celebrates with Shamrock Rovers supporters after scoring their side's second goal during the FAI Cup second round win over Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tallaght in the Europa League on Thursday. Drogheda in the FAI Cup on Sunday. Two very different games with the same conclusion, a Shamrock Rovers winner provided by Andy Lyons.

The winter signing from Bohemians has gone to another level since switching clubs, with a conversion from right full to left wing back turning him into a different animal.

After rising in the box to power home a header against Ferencvaros during the week, he settled this tense cup tie with a daisycutting extra-time strike that showcased a poacher’s instinct to turn a half chance into a meaningful one.

In doing so, he put his side into the quarter finals of the FAI Cup, a competition that means a lot to them this year after their exit on this weekend last year where they were coming off a hectic run of European ties.

After losing in Drogheda earlier this term, they knew this was going to be a tough one and Kevin Doherty’s side showed how difficult they can be to play against when they are plugged in.

Rovers were able to rotate their squad across a bruising 120 minutes, but the killer strike came from a player who was involved for the entirety of both fixtures this week.

Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers in action against Andrew Quinn, left, and Georgie Poynton of Drogheda United during the FAI Cup second round match at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers in action against Andrew Quinn, left, and Georgie Poynton of Drogheda United during the FAI Cup second round match at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Bradley had rotated his options for the Ferencvaros encounter to ensure his team entered this fixture full of life and the Hoops started like a team with a real sense of purpose.

Rory Gaffney wasn’t involved at all in the second leg with the Hungarians, while Jack Byrne was restricted to another 30 minute cameo.

The duo combined to help break the deadlock inside four minute. Byrne, making his first start on this side of the summer break after a stopstart recovery from injury, picked out Gaffney with an angled cross and while the ginger haired striker was denied by Colin McCabe he was alert enough to clip the rebound towards Sean Gannon who did the rest.

Drogheda were struggling to breathe, and were fortunate to avoid the concession of a second in this spell. Byrne was denied from close range by McCabe in a spell where the Hoops always seemed to have a man over.

Drogheda eventually settled into proceedings, though, with Darragh Markey playmaker a lively presence ahead of the physical Gary Deegan and Darragh Noone in central areas.

They can be tough to play against on a tight pitch when they aggressively press and questions were asked of Rovers in their own half. In saying that, Drogheda didn’t really test Leon Pohls, deputising between the sticks with Alan Mannus rested, and McCabe had more to do at the other end.

Yet he was powerless when a slide rule pass presented Gaffney with a gilt edged chance that he fired over the bar.

Drogheda bounced out after the interval like a team whose future in a competition depended on it.

Their persistence won free kicks in dangerous positions with Rovers forced into bad decisions. Drogheda levelled things up with their first shot on target, yet they had earned it.

Granted, Rovers had reason to contest if Drogheda should have been awarded in the build-up yet the breakdown of the subsequent delivery was worked for Dylan Grimes to cross for ex-Hoop Dean Williams to find a way past Pohls.

There was an instant response from Rovers with McCabe at full stretch to turn a Dylan Watts right footer over the bar, yet Drogheda remained on the front foot, breaking out of a solid shape to threaten and Rovers defenders had to throw their bodies in the way of shots from Gary Deegan and Dayle Rooney in one scramble.

Bradley had turned to youth in search of a response with Justin Ferizaj and Aidomo Emakhu sprung for Byrne and Aaron Greene with Neil Farrugia replacing Sean Gannon in the same triple switch.

Drogs didn’t make life easier for them, although Ferizaj found the space to test McCabe in an attempt to finish the game before regulation time. Pohls had to be smart to deny Williams at the other end, though, and the extra half hour to settle things was a fair conclusion.

It was a combative affair, the Drogs bench were energised by Sean Hoare avoiding a second yellow for a clash with Markey and they were off their feet again when Emakhu chopped down Luke Heeney, the Drogheda sub in the wars after replacing Darragh Noone.

Chances were few and far between, yet Rovers were content to bring off Hoare for Richie Towell and drop Sean Kavanagh into a back three.

Still, the decisive lead goal came from their first clean sight of it with Ferizaj lofting the ball in the direction of Lyons who got there ahead of Emakhu to collect a favourable ricochet off Andrew Quinn and show a burst of pace to get a right foot shot away that found the bottom corner.

It’s a goal that could have lasting significance for Hoop dreams of a double.

Drogheda United: McCabe, Poynton, Quinn, Cowan, Weir (Massey 120) ; Deegan, Noone (Heeney 92) ; Grimes, Markey, Rooney (Foley 90); Williams (Lyons 96).

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls, Hoare (Towell 99), Cleary, Grace; Gannon (Farrugia 65), Watts (Kavanagh 80), O’Neill, Lyons; Byrne (Ferizaj 65); Gaffney (Finn 113), Greene (Emakhu 65)

Referee: Neil Doyle.