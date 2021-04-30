Andy Boyle on target as resurgent Dundalk sink Waterford

Andy Boyle of Dundalk is fouled by Prince Mutswunguma of Waterford, resulting in a penalty, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at the RSC in Waterford. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Caretaker boss Jim Magilton steered Dundalk to their first back-to-back league wins for 13 months against struggling Waterford.

Andy Boyle grabbed his first of the season from a free header on 25 minutes before captain Chris Shields added a second three minutes before the break from the penalty spot.

Michael Duffy’s excellent finish 29 seconds into the second half put the result beyond the Blues.

Dundalk showed their intent from the third minute when David McMillan dragged his shot wide, but the Blues spurned a better chance on 20 minutes after James Waite couldn’t keep his chip from an acute angle on target.

That miss would turn out to be pivotal as Dundalk forged ahead five minutes later.

When Shields (below) was fouled midway into the Waterford half, Duffy’s free-kick to the back post found Boyle, who peeled off Timi Sobowale to power his downward header past Paul Martin.

Three minutes before the break, the 2019 champions scored the killer second goal from the penalty spot.

Referee Derek Tomney adjudged Prince Mutswunguma to have shoved Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, on in place of the injured McMillan, allowing Shields to power his spot-kick beyond Martin.

Any prospect of Kevin Sheedy’s hosts staging a comeback vanished immediately after the restart.

In the first move of the half, Patrick McEleney released his fellow Derryman Duffy on the left and he executed his specialist move of cutting inside on to his favoured right foot before finding the top corner with a curler.

WATERFORD – P Martin; D Power, T Sobolwale, C Evans, J Mascoll; A O’Reilly, K Mashigo, N O’Keefe, J Waite; J Martin, P Mutswunguma.

DUNDALK – P Cherrie; C Dummigan, A Boyle, D Cleary, R Jurkovskis; C Shields, W Zahibo (G Slogget 71), P McEleney; O Midtskogen (S Murray 66), D McMillan (J Ogedi-Uzokwe 34), M Duffy.

Ref – Derek Tomney (Dublin)