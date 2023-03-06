Andy Boyle clinches victory for Dundalk against Shelbourne

Andy Boyle, left, and Wasiri Williams of Dundalk celebrate their victory. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Boyle was Dundalk’s match-winner at Oriel Park but there could be significant ramifications for both clubs as a mass altercation involving backroom staff and substitutes at the full-time whistle threatened to overshadow home celebrations.

It came at the end of a game in which Dundalk had ran out deserved winners, coming from behind in the second half through goals from Boyle and on-loan West Bromwich Albion winger Rayhaan Tulloch.

John Ross Wilson had given Damien Duff’s side a first-half lead, capitalising on Darragh Leahy’s error at the back.



Tulloch started and ended the move for the equaliser. He headed in Leahy’s low cross from the left byline.

Then, Boyle rose to connect with Connor Malley’s corner for his first Oriel Park goal in six-and-a-half years as Stephen O’Donnell’s team recorded a second league victory on home soil in just three days.

DUNDALK - Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Williams, Leahy; Sloggett, Malley (Lewis 79); Martin (Hoban 60), Ward (O’Kane 59), Tulloch (Muller 88); Elliott.

SHELBOURNE – Kearns; Quinn, Barrett, Ledwidge; JR Wilson, Lunney (McManus 60), Molloy, Caffrey (Farrell 73), T Wilson; Leavy (Smith 64); Moylan (Robinson 73).

REF – D McGraith