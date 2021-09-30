All our players have been mature about getting the vaccine, insists Rovers boss Bradley

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says that the entire playing squad and coaching staff at the Hoops will be fully vaccinated as soon as one remaining player gets his second dose of the vaccine.

And as debate rages across the game, with reports that only 35 per cent of Premier League players have been vaccinated and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admitting that not all of his senior squad had taken the vaccine and he could not force them to do so, Bradley says he did not insist on his players being jabbed but did warn there could be consequences for their career if they declined to get the jab.

On the field things are going smoothly for the Hoops now as they hold a nine-point lead, with nine games to play. After that blip, where they lost four games in a row across three competitions, they’ve picked up again, with three successive wins and clean sheets. However, an in-form Derry City, pushing hard for a European spot, will bring their attacking verve to Tallaght to challenge Rovers tonight.

“They have been very good recently, in Dalymount last week and they feel they should have won the game, they were excellent and then they go and beat Longford comfortably, and I am sure they will look to take us on,” Bradley says of the Derry test.

Tests of another kind have been central in sport for the last 20 months, Tyrone’s senior footballers the most high-profile case in Ireland of a team where Covid-19 took hold as those in charge of the team refused to say how many of the squad had been vaccinated.

Covid has dogged the national side during Kenny’s reign, Shane Long the latest player to test positive while on Ireland duty, but the Ireland manager maintains that vaccination cannot be forced on players before they report for duty with Ireland as even the players’ clubs – their employers – cannot insist on taking the vaccine and a recent report suggested that only 35pc of Premier League footballers have had the jab due to concerns.

Some Rovers players have tested positive since the pandemic landed but manager Bradley is up front about the club’s policy on vaccines. “I didn’t even make a recommendation. I just left it to the players. What we spelled out to the players was that this could affect your job, how you earn a living, how you provide. It’s that simple. It’s your choice if you want to take it or not,” Bradley said.

“Obviously, if you’re not [vaccinated], you’ve more chance of getting sick, of close contacts, everything that comes with it. Know that it could affect your job. Waiting on one for a second jab. Everyone else is done, players and staff.

“I think there’s one who’s not, and he’s waiting on his second jab. Everyone else is done, which is brilliant because that’s a personal choice from the players,” says Bradley.

“Our players have recognised very early that, yes, it’s personal choice, but that choice affects your job, affects how you live your life in terms of not being able to work. Our players have been very mature and made the decision to get vaccinated, which was really good to see from my point of view. You can’t force people to get it done. That’s everyone in our group done, bar one.”

In recent weeks, Rovers have swatted away the two sides immediately below them in the table and tonight they face fourth-placed Derry, a side who made a big statement this week about their plans for next season with a pre-contract deal for Dundalk’s Michael Duffy, to add to the deal already in place to bring Patrick McEleney back to Derry.

Those contracts, and the finance available to Derry City should chairman Philip O’Doherty put aside some of the €2billion coming his way from the sale of his company, will make Derry a real threat to Rovers next season but Bradley had welcomed the investment as a positive for the league overall.

“It’s brilliant, the more we can get, the better,” he says of those long-term contracts. “For me, to grow the league that’s what we need and it’s great to see clubs doing it. It’s only a positive for the league when teams and clubs can offer players stability and long-term contracts. It’s a real positive step.

“As long as I have known the league it has been a problem for teams, but we have seen in the last few years it has started to change, and I see that trend continuing in terms of long-term deals, so seeing Derry sign players on long-term deals is only a good thing, obviously for them but for the league as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Shelbourne can clinch an immediate return to the Premier Division if they can beat Treaty United tonight at Tolka Park.

With four games remaining, Ian Morris’s men hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Galway United and, having lost just once in 23 league games to date, their promotion is all but guaranteed.

They can, however, secure the title in front of their own supporters with a victory while Galway must win in Cobh to keep up their remote chance of catching the Dubliners.

Should Galway slip up, third-placed UCD will look to close what currently is a three point gap when they host Wexford FC.