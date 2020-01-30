All-Island League roadshow moves onto clubs as split season considered after 'positive' IFA meeting

A summit in Dundalk with club representatives from both the League of Ireland and Irish League will be the final part of three days of presentations to various stakeholders by Lucid and Dutch consultants Hypercube.

Significantly, they have met with associations on both sides of the border.

Talks with FAI interim CEO Gary Owens and his deputy Niall Quinn confirmed that the new Abbotstown authorities were happy to see where the idea goes.

The discussions with the Belfast based organisation were always likely to be more complicated after the IFA released a missive stating they were against any merger and would not allow their clubs to take part in it.

However, lines of communication have remained open between tech entrepreneur Lucid and the IFA leading to a lengthy meeting with senior officials including their CEO Patrick Nelson.

Data from Hypercube was presented to the IFA who retain their scepticism about the idea of the leagues merging on a full-time basis.

They are believed to be open to cross border competitions in some format and the AIL backers are now set to press on by proposing alternative options that might appease those who harbour doubts - a contingent that is larger north of the border.

One plan that is being looked at is a split season which may succeed in preserving lucrative European places in both jurisdictions; a concern that was expressed was the possible loss of these spots.

With Northern Irish clubs behind their leading southern counterparts in terms of resources, their fear was that they would be quickly squeezed out of contention with Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter repeating that view in the Belfast Telegraph today.

Therefore, a concept on the table would involve a portion of the season consisting of the two domestic leagues playing out a shortened version of their current format to decide European finishing positions while the cross-border tournament would be scheduled around that - with different timings being explored.

Lucid and his team would prefer their original plan to be brought in and they remain confident of securing the necessary income from media, commercial, and data rights to make good on their financial promises.

Yet they are now open to the idea of a modified version if that would convince those who oppose the proposal to change their stance.

Hypercube are canvassing on preferred league sizes, start and end dates for the season, and the scheduling of fixtures.

Another common Northern Irish concern is the prospect of making long midweek trips down south but the AIL group are trying to ensure that traditions and habits in both leagues would be respected.

Long distance matches would be pencilled in for Saturday afternoon, while any midweek games will be geared towards teams who operate in a close proximity to each other.

The caveat to that would be if a TV company took control of the project and called the shots for chosen fixtures because they would essentially be paying the bills.

29 January 2020; Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr speaking during the All Island League Advocacy Group Meeting Stakeholders Summit at the Avivia Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Despite the IFA opposition, top Northern Irish clubs have remained interested in hearing what Lucid and the rest of his Advocacy Group - which includes Brian Kerr - have to say.

Kerr spoke passionately at an open meeting for supporters in the Aviva Stadium last night.

The reaction of the northern clubs will be of most interest in Dundalk, with Lucid intending to hold another round of discussions in February with all of the various actors.

