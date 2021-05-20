All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness in mix for Dundalk job 

Jim McGuinness, left, with the Sam Maguire Cup following Donegal's victory in the 2012 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final against Mayo. Picture credit: Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE

Former Donegal GAA manager Jim McGuinness has been linked with the vacant post as manager of Dundalk.

Local reports in Louth say that McGuinness is firmly in the frame to take over from Filippo Giovagnoli who departed the club last month.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning boss switched codes by joining Celtic as a performance consultant and eventually graduating to a role as the assistant with their U20 team.

In 2017, he left to join Chinese side Beijing Sinobo where he spent a year as assistant to Roger Schmidt.

McGuinness was then given a chance in soccer management by American USL side Charlotte Independence but he was sacked midway through 2019 after recording just one win in 14 matches.

The 48-year-old has said that he retains ambitions to succeed in professional football and has previously stated he would be open to working in the League of Ireland.