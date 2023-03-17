Ali Coote seals Bohemians comeback against UCD to leave leaders 10 points ahead of Rovers

Bohemians' Ali Coote in action against Brendan Barr of UCD at Dalymount. Photo by: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Paddy Kirk and Ali Coote delivered quick-fire second-half goals as Bohemians came from behind against bottom-side UCD to maintain their terrific start to the season.

A fifth win from six games stretches Bohs lead at the top to three points ahead of Derry City and a staggering 10 points above rivals Shamrock Rovers.

However, Dalymount was stunned into silence when UCD took lead on 12 minutes.

Adam Wells dinked a ball down the left for Danu Kinsella-Bishop, whose low-cross shot deceived James Talbot to go in off the far post.

Bohs thought they had levelled on 32 minutes, but Jonathan Afolabi’s ‘goal’ was ruled out as Coote’s cross had gone out of play. The frustration continued for the home side in the final minute of the half when Coote ballooned a penalty way over the bar after James Akintunde had been fouled by UCD ’keeper Kian Moore.

Talbot had to make a smart save from Harvey O’Brien early in the second half before Bohs hit back, first with Paddy Kirk working a one-two with Adam McDonnell to curl home the equaliser on 55 minutes. Coote then collected a loose ball to skip past Harvey O’Brien and shoot home.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Coote (Williams, 86), McManus, McDonnell, McDaid; Afolabi (O’Sullivan, 89); Akintunde (Clarke, 83).

UCD – Moore; Babb (Higgins, 80), O’Brien, Keaney, Wells; Behan, Dignam (Izekor, 74), Barr (O’Connor, 89), Nolan (Norris, 74); Keane; Kinsella-Bishop.

Ref – R Harvey (Dublin).