Alfie Lewis breaks Drogheda hearts to snatch late win for St Pat’s

St Pat’s left it late to snatch victory against Drogheda United.

After last week’s gutting injury time loss to Shamrock Rovers, the Inchicore outfit benefitted late in the day at Head In The Game Park.

Alfie Lewis delivered the winner. He found the top corner from the edge of the area as the clock ticked into the fourth minute of time added on. With Rovers holding a commanding lead, the win consolidates their place in the race for Europe.

For Drogheda, they are looking nervously over their shoulder at the teams below them. A draw in Ballybofey is good for them at least.

Before the winner arrived, Ronan Coughlan met Sam Bone’s header but couldn’t match the power with the necessary direction. After a run from the excellent Darragh Burns, he pulled back for Chris Forrester. His shot was blocked on the line by the impeccably positioned Joe Redmond.

A forgettable first half was followed by a much more spirited second half display by Pat’s. Prior to the goal, the biggest cheer of the night was delivered by the travelling contingent of supporters.

They welcomed Lee Desmond onto the field as a second half substitute, seven weeks after his sustaining a serious head injury against Waterford.

The home side, who once again had manager Tim Clancy watching from the stands courtesy of a three-game touchline ban, saw their best chances go begging before the interval.

Mark Doyle’s shot and Killian Phillips long-range effort could not be considered clear-cut by any measure.

Drogheda Utd: Odumosu; Redmond, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Heeney (Murray, 82) , Phillips, Kane; Clarke (Markey, 56); Doyle, Adeyemo (Lyons, 57).

St Patrick’s Ath: Jaros; Bone; Barrett, Abankwah (Desmond, 64), Griffin; Lewis, Lennon (Nwoko, 87); Burns, Forrester (McCormack, 73), Smith; Coughlan (King, 73).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.