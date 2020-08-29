Alex Kogler brace seals Bray exit as Harps enjoy good night at the seaside

Alex Kolger of Finn Harps celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A first half brace from Alexander Kogler eased Finn Harps into the quarter finals of the FAI Cup as they had too much for Bray Wanderers, who finished with ten men, at the Carlisle Grounds.

First Division Bray came into the game on the back of three clean sheets.

But Kogler punished shocking defending to nod in the opening goal on 12 minutes after skipper Dave Webster’s long throw was allowed to bounce across the face of the Bray goal to the lurking Austrian.

Harps’ keeper Mark McGinley made comfortable saves from Callum Thompson and Luka Lovic before Harps regained controll to avail of further negligent defending on 32 minutes.

The big striker was there again to finish off a fine move involving Barry McNamee, Mark Russell and Adrian Delap with a well-placed header after Bray left-back Dylan Barnett had given the ball away cheaply.

The game was all but up for Bray four minutes into the second half when veteran midfielder Paul Keegan, a cup winner with Drogheda United in 2005, was shown a straight red card.

The 36-year-old, annoyed at not being given a free kick seconds earlier, lunged into Russell in the middle of the park giving referee Rob Hennessy little option but to send him off.

BRAY WANDERERS - Maher; Wilson, Cantwell, Barry (Lynch, 67), Barnett; Thompson, Lovic (Watson, 79), McEvoy, Graydon (Daly, 67); Doyle (Keegan, 14); Shaw (Marishta, 79).

FINN HARPS - McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, Folan, Todd; Delap, Coyle (Harkin, 90+3), B. McNamee (A McNamee, 86), Russell (Cretaro, 83); Connolly; Kogler (Foley, 83).

REF - Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Online Editors