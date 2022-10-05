Alan Reynolds turns down Bohemians job as Richard Dunne also out of running for Dalymount hotseat

Derry City number two Alan Reynolds has turned down the chance to become the new manager of Bohemians.

And former Ireland international Richard Dunne is out of the running too after dropping out of the process last week.

The Derry Journal reported last night that Reynolds - who also has a part-time job working with Jim Crawford's Ireland U21 side as an assistant - knocked back the opportunity to take over from Keith Long.

Independent.ie understands that Reynolds was approached by Bohs to speak about the position and talks took place between the parties but the Waterford native has opted to stay put as he enjoys his current working situation.

Alternative candidates who applied and interviewed for the job have been left hanging while Bohs have considered their options.

Reynolds was a new name to enter the frame with the Bohs gig generating a lot of interest both at home and abroad.

Former Waterford boss Reynolds moved to Derry at the start of the year to work under Ruaidhri Higgins.

The club have remained tight lipped as they go about replacing Long but they have spoken with Dunne, Wexford boss Ian Ryan and the ex-AIK Stockholm assistant Sean O'Shea amongst others.

However, it's believed that Dunne stepped out of the race last week.

Caretaker boss Derek Pender lacks the requisite qualifications and could potentially end up working under Ryan or another contender.