Alan Quinn ‘bitterly disappointed’ with Shelbourne as he appeals severity of FAI ban over betting rules breach

Former Ireland international Alan Quinn says he will appeal the severity of a four-month ban imposed on him for breaching FAI rules on betting, but he has admitted that he has had an addiction to gambling.

The FAI stated on Saturday that Quinn, who is first team coach with Shelbourne under boss Damien Duff, was banned from all football activity for four months.

An FAI statement cited "breaches are connected to 18 League of Ireland games between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023".

Quinn has since had discussions with player representative body, the PFAI, and in a statement issued on Monday night he admitted that he had a gambling addiction but he was critical of the lack of support from Shels.

In a statement he said: “I feel it necessary to respond to the reports of my suspension from football released by the FAI on Saturday.

“In the first instance, I accept fully that I breached the gambling regulations. This was a serious error of judgment on my part which I regret hugely.

"However, I think context is required here. First, I have suffered from gambling addiction in the past and while I now have the problem under some control, like any addiction, there are times when my judgment is impaired.

"Second, all the bets made were in losing accumulators and no profit was made.

"Third, I did not and would never bet on my team to lose a match.

"Fourth, although 18 matches were involved, there were only nine bets made.

“I understand that no bets should have been made and I accept fully that a suspension is warranted.

"My belief is that the focus in this and related instances should be less on excessive punishment and more towards education and rehabilitation.

“I would like to thank Shelbourne manager Damien Duff for his support but I am bitterly disappointed in the lack of assistance and guidance from the ownership of the club.

"As soon as the accusation was made and I was suspended by the club, I was left to fend for myself. I was forced to attend disciplinary hearings without any presence or support from the club.

"I naively assumed that my standing within the club would have brought a little more loyalty but this clearly wasn’t the case.

“Football is my life and livelihood and it is all I have ever known. I am finding it very difficult to mentally process that I will have absolutely no involvement in football at all, even as a spectator, for such a long period of time.

“I have now engaged the services of the PFA Ireland who have kindly agreed to help me and, with the assistance of Stephen McGuinness, and their solicitor Stuart Gilhooly, I will be lodging an appeal against the severity of the sanction.”

Shelbourne have been approached for comment on the matter.