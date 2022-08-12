Alan Mannus penalty save helps Hoops frustrate Derry in goalless draw

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeer Alan Mannus was the hero on a night where Derry City could not get a goal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry City were left to rue missed chances, including a penalty, as they were held to a frustrating draw by Shamrock Rovers.

Alan Mannus was in inspiring form for the champions, with his 37th-minute penalty save from Will Patching ultimately decisive.

Earlier, Patching’s corner went through a sea of bodies before the assistant spotted a handball in the box and informed the referee who pointed to the spot. However, Patching failed from 12 yards for the first time in his City career, a tame effort easily saved.

City were well on top in the second half and substitute Michael Dufy almost scored with his first touch when put through by Patching, with his first-time finish headed to the bottom corner until a brilliant intervention from Mannus, who touched it past the post.

Derry came even closer on 65 minutes when Ryan Graydon was played in on goal. The winger fired the ball low past Mannus, who couldn’t reach it, but the ball struck the inside of the post and stayed out with Patrick McEleney’s follow-up blocked by a Rovers defender. It just would not go in for the Candystripes.

Derry City – Maher, Coll, Connolly, McJannet, Dummigan, Diallo, Glass (Duffy 57), Patching, Graydon (C Kavanagh 71), P McEleney, McGonigle (Akintunde 57).

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Gannon, Hoare, Grace, Lyons, Farrugia (Cleary 72), Watts (Greene 72), O’Neill, Kavanagh (Towell 79), Burke (Byrne 51), Gaffney (Emakhu 79).

Ref – P McLaughlin