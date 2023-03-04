Aine O’Gorman hits injury-time winner to give Shamrock Rovers a dramatic victory on opening day of WNL

4 March 2023; Áine O'Gorman, centre, celebrates with teammates Amanda Budden, left, and Alannah McEvoy after their side's victory in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Aine O’Gorman struck an injury-time winner to give Shamrock Rovers a dramatic victory in the first game for their newly formed women’s team on the opening day of the SSE Airtricity Women National League’s Premier Division.

In the 93rd minute, with the game against Sligo Rovers seemingly set for a 1-1 draw, the Ireland international found herself perfectly placed in the six-yard box to head home Lia O’Leary’s superb cross and spark scenes of jubilation.

Earlier in the day, last year’s double-winners Shelbourne got their campaign off to a strong start, with a 6-0 victory against Cork City. Megan Smyth-Lynch and Kayla Hamric netted a brace for Shels.

Elsewhere, Peamount beat Athlone Town 3-1, Wexford Youths won 1-0 at Galway United, while Sarah Rowe made her debut as Bohemians beat Treaty United 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Rachel Doyle.