Aidomo Emakhu’s late late show hands Rovers vital first-leg lead

Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers, second from right, celebrates with team-mates Lee Grace, right, and Aaron Greene after scoring his side's winner at Tallaght. Credit: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile

After a gruelling evening of Teuta timewasting, it was fitting the Shamrock Rovers breakthrough came in injury-time.

There was a sense that Stephen Bradley’s side were running out of ideas when the manager threw in teenage striker Aidomo Emakhu with seven minutes remaining as the blue banks of the Albanian defence held firm, so close to the draw they had come looking for.

But the 17-year-old chose the perfect time to get off the mark at senior level, hanging back in the area to anticipate the consequences of a driving run and cutback from Danny Mandroiu before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

The celebrations were smothered in relief. Rovers are clearly a superior team to Teuta Durres, but heading to Elbasan next week without a lead would have been far from the ideal. Temperatures are forecast to be in the high thirties so it could be a different ball game.

On balance, this was one game that Irish TV viewers might have fared better without. After an exciting and exhilarating week for their League of Ireland rivals in Europe, this was an unwanted antidote. Shamrock Rovers are operating under a different pressure to Bohemians and Dundalk, coming into this match as the favourites.

They also know that their prospective playoff match is winnable – the victors of this tie take on the losers of a Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia and Flora Tallinn with the Cypriots ahead after the first leg.

So the expectation rested on their shoulders here, perhaps in the same way it sat on PAOK and Vitesse in this week’s matches involving Irish protagonists. Bradley had suggested beforehand that the Albanians might prove a sticky opponent.

He indicated their fondness for the dark arts, which became apparent in their attempts to frustrate the hosts. Rovers had plenty of the ball, but they were frequently chopped down when they sought to move the ball quickly in the opposition half.

The Irish side’s movement could also have been sharper too, so they had to accept their share of the blame for the interval stalemate.

Overall, though, there was no doubt that the Teuta approach – with two defensive midfielders in front of the back four – set the tone for an encounter that wasn’t exactly easy on the eye. Mandroiu did get away a shot on goal from the crispest Rovers passage, but those moments were few and far between and the League of Ireland champions knew they had to up their levels from the restart.

And they initially tried to inject a higher tempo to proceedings, forcing a series of corners with Lee Grace’s effort denied from close range by ’keeper Stivi Frasheri, a wily character who did little to endear himself to the fans behind the goal as every trace of a physical collision was followed by a lengthy stoppage.

If Brian Kerr had tuned in for the stream, he might have been struck by similarities to Dudu Aouate, the Israeli netminder who enraged the Lansdowne Road for the entirety of a World Cup qualifier back in 2005. In Frasheri’s defence, he did appear to be in discomfort as he hobbled off at the end.

Rovers were knocked out of their rhythm too, with visiting manager Edi Martini an animated presence on the sideline. A noisy band of officials were also enjoying the slog.

Bradley needed to mix things up and a double sub to bring in Graham Burke and Seán Kavanagh shuffled the pieces around with holding midfielder Gary O’Neill replaced and Bradley able to gamble on fielding Kavanagh on the left of a back three and Mandroiu as the sitter as they weren’t being put under any kind of pressure defensively.

Aaron Greene was eventually introduced as a second striker to get an extra body into the area, and Bradley sent for Emakhu in place of Rory Gaffney.

In the immediate aftermath of the switch, home players kept going down the alleys where Teuta were comfortable and the atmosphere fell flat.

But Rovers, the masters of the late goal at home this term, kept probing away with Mandroiu taking responsibility to pave the way for Emakhu’s finest moment. It may prove to be extremely valuable.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, O’Brien (Kavanagh 70), Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon 83), O’Neill (Burke 70), Watts, Scales; Mandroiu, Towell (Greene 77); Gaffney (Emakhu 83).

Teuta – Frasheri, Todorovski, Dragarski, Arapi, Kotobelli; Karabeci, Daja; Vila, Kallaku (Gruda 69), Jackson; Sulejmanov (Georgiev 69).