Aidan Keena vows to deliver goal after returning to Sligo Rivers

FORMER Ireland U21 cap Aidan Keena has vowed to deliver goals for his new club Sligo Rovers after he made a return to the League of Ireland and reunited with former manager Liam Buckley.

The Westmeath native made his senior debut as a teenager at St Patrick's Athletic under Buckley, in 2017 and earned a move to Scotland, where he played top flight football for Hearts. He joined Hartlepool United in 2020, returning to Scotland after a brief stint in England to join Falkirk, but Buckley has lured the 22-year-old back to Ireland.

Sligo were in the market for a forward since the departures of Johnny Kenny, Romeo Parkes and Andre Wright and Keena says he can provide up front.

“I’m here to score goals, that’s why the club brought me in so I’ll try to score as many as I can and play well and try to get as high up in the table as we can," Keena says.

“The lads are in pre-season but I like to think I’m fit enough now. I’m halfway through the season. I will look to hit the ground running. I did have a couple of other options in Ireland but they didn’t have European football with them. That was a difference.

“The other factor was I know how Liam Buckley sets up and plays football from working under him before. I like to think I’m good with the ball myself and so I’m looking forward to getting involved with that and linking the play. I can come short, run behind the defence, I don’t really mind and it depends how the team sets up. As long as I’m getting service in the box I’m hopeful I’ll do well.”