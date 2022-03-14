Aidan Keena the hat-trick hero for Sligo Rovers

Aidan Keena has scored five goals this season for Sligo

Aidan Keena netted a hat-trick as Sligo Rovers continued their fine early-season form with a win over Finn Harps at the Showgrounds.

Keena scored twice in the opening half and added the gloss to a wonderful individual performance when he added his third of the night early in the second period.

Harps did grab a late consolation goal courtesy of Luke Rudden, but it was too little too late.

The home side took the lead on 13 minutes as Will Fitzgerald’s neat flick found Keena who drilled into the bottom corner.

Keena turned on the magic once more before the interval. The Mullingar man controlling Karl O’Sullivan’s driven cross before sharply striking home on the turn.

The second period was just three minutes old when on-form striker had his third. Running on to Niall Morahan’s pass over the top, the Kenna blasted past Mark McGinley for his fifth goal of the year.

The Donegal side gave their opponents a late scare when Rudden scored from 20 yards after a Harps corner was only cleared as far as the edge of the Sligo area.

SLIGO ROVERS – Brush; Horgan, Blaney, Pijnaker, McCourt; Morahan, McDonnell; O’Sullivan (Kirk 79), Fitzgerald (Byrne 74); Hamilton (Keogh 87), Keena (Mata 74).

FINN HARPS – McGinley; Webster, Tourish, Carrillo (Alkan 62); Boyle, McNamee (Rudden 79); N’Zeyi, Rainey (Mahdy 62), Connolly (Hery 62); McWoods (Timlin 45); Mihaljevic.

REF – B Connolly.